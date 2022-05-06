Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Corning by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 30,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212,477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 48,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 4,858,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,763. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

