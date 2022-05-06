Corra.Finance (CORA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,738.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039539 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,649.53 or 1.94182508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

