Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Coterra Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,592,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,818,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,132,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 8,546,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,173. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 31.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

