Covalent (CQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $61.96 million and $2.05 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

