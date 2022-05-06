Cowen Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.97. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
