Cowen Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.97. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

