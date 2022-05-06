Cowen Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $170.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.46.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after buying an additional 1,524,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $153,992,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after buying an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.