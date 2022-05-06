Cowen Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $210.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.43.

Shares of SYNA opened at $160.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

