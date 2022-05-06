Craig Hallum Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $160.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGND. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.11 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

