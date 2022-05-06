Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

