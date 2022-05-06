Credit Suisse Group Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $261.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Shares of ITW opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

