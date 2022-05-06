Credits Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $42,181.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.