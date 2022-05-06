Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million during the quarter.

CPG stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,294. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.20.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

