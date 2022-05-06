Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

CPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 13,461,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

