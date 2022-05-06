Critical Comparison: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) vs. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackbaud and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. American Software has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.36%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 0.61% 10.60% 2.50% American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $927.74 million 3.02 $5.70 million ($0.08) -661.92 American Software $111.41 million 4.91 $8.09 million $0.37 44.05

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Software beats Blackbaud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

