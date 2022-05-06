Critical Comparison: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Butler National alerts:

9.3% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Butler National and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 1.13 $1.43 million $0.13 6.78 Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.99 -$592.75 million ($6.57) -0.60

Butler National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 327.57%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 12.78% 23.17% 9.40% Genius Sports -225.61% -52.87% -32.88%

Summary

Butler National beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National (Get Rating)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas; and Boot Hill Casino. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine, commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.