Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its FY22 guidance to $10.05-10.65 EPS.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

