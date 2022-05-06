Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 15,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.