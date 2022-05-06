Crypton Hits One Day Volume of $264,808.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $264,808.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,282,379 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.