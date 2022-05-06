CSM Advisors LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

