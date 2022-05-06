CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.30. 37,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

