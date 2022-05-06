CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

