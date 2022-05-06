Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Culp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

