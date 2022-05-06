Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.03. 805,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,231. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. Cummins has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Cummins by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cummins by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,933,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

