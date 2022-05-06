Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMI. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Cummins stock opened at $204.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $216.92. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

