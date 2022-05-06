Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CW stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $139.66. 8,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

