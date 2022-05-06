Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.92. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

