Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

