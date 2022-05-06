Custos Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 20,895 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 80,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,840. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

