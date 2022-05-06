Custos Family Office LLC Invests $435,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,522. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $469.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.81 and a 200-day moving average of $482.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

