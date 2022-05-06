Custos Family Office LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 671 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433,082. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.36. The company has a market capitalization of $554.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.