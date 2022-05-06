Custos Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 853 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 752,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,704,000 after buying an additional 103,120 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $205.95. 5,192,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $203.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.00 and a 200-day moving average of $228.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

