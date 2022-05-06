CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. 4,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,423. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $22,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

