CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,809,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $8,030,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

