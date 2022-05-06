Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $496.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.59. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

