Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,857. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.66.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

