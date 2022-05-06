Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 94,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

