Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

