Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,363 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

LOW traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $193.64. 86,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,727. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

