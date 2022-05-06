Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.99. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.