Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,431 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.