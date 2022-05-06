Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. 12,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

