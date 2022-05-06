Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,386 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

