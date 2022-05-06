Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,629 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

