Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 74,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,416. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

