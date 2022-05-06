Daniel S. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 563,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,515. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after buying an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after buying an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after buying an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

