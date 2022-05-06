DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $231.20 million and $6.06 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00009068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00223454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,640.50 or 1.93679560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,900,839 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

