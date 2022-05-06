Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 74.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,386. The firm has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Daseke has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daseke by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 402,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daseke by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 129,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Daseke by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82,222 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

