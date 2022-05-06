Dash (DASH) Price Hits $87.67 on Major Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $939.04 million and approximately $183.09 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $87.67 or 0.00240212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.00522156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,710,868 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

