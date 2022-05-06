Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

DDOG traded down $7.13 on Thursday, hitting $111.87. 11,138,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,834. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $531,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $45,061,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.91.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

