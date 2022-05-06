Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.65 million.Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,597.91 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $38,926,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $4,316,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

